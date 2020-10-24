Fifa’s Infantino rules out holding World Cup 2020 without fans

Infantino says there will be enough time by the end of 2022 to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. — Reuters pic

ZURICH, Oct 24 ― Fifa President Gianni Infantino ruled out Thursday of hosting the World Cup 2022 in the State of Qatar without fans.

Infantino told the press that there will be enough time by the end of 2022 to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported yesterday.

He noted that while the health crisis represents a threat to football now, it should be contained by the time the World Cup arrives.

The competition will take place in winter for the first time ever from November 21 to December 18. ― Bernama