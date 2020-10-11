Kedah edge Perak 3-2 for 2021 AFC Cup ticket

Perak player Partiban K Janasekaran (left) and Kedah player Muhammad Shakir Hamzah in action during the Super League 2020 match at the Perak Stadium, Ipoh October 11, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — Brazilian Renan Alves was the toast of Kedah tonight when he delivered the winning goal to beat Perak 3-2 and clinched the Super League runners-up title while confirming Kedah’s berth to the 2021 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup championship.

It was a sweet victory for Kedah who rose to garner five wins in six matches as the surprise runners-up after being stranded in the seventh spot when competition was postponed in March following the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the game at Perak Stadium tonight, the visitors opened the score via Kpah Sherman in the 28th minute before Mohd Fadzrul Danel Mohd Nizam put Kedah comfortably ahead with a 2-0 lead three minutes later.

However, Perak bounced back to net two goals at the end of the first half after Leandro Dos Santos calmly converted a penalty in the 42nd minute before heading in the equaliser during injury time.

The winning goal of the squad under Aidil Sharin Sahak in the second half was through an Alves header who was quick to find the right spot from a corner kick by Baddrol Bakhtiar and confirmed the AFC Cup ticket for Kedah. — Bernama