Spurs goalkeeping coach Santos given touchline ban for improper conduct

Referee Peter Bankes and his officials speak to goalkeeping coach Nuno Santos after the English Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, September 27, 2020. — AFP pic

LONDON, Sept 29 — Tottenham Hotspur’s goalkeeping coach Nuno Santos has been banned from the dugout for one game for improper conduct in Sunday’s 1-1 Premier League draw with Newcastle United, the Football Association (FA) said today.

The FA also fined Santos £8,000 (RM43,000) after the Portuguese admitted to the charges.

Santos was shown a red card following the final whistle for his protests after the video assistant referee (VAR) awarded a penalty to Newcastle in stoppage time for a controversial handball by Eric Dier. It was one of many decisions at the weekend to draw criticism on the new handball law.

Callum Wilson converted the spot kick to deny Spurs the victory.

“... Santos, has been suspended from the touchline for one match and fined £8,000 after admitting a charge for a breach of FA Rule E3 and accepting a standard penalty,” an FA spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added Santos used “abusive and/or insulting language towards a match official on the field of play and/or his behaviour amounted to improper conduct.”

Spurs, who are eighth in the Premier League, will host Chelsea in a League Cup last-16 tie later today. — Reuters