AFF announces new dates for Suzuki Cup 2020

Malaysia football fans are pictured during the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 final against Vietnam at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium December 11, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — The AFF Suzuki Cup 2020, which was among the casualties of the Covid-19 pandemic, will now be held from April 11 to May 8 next year, the Asean Football Federation (AFF) announced today.

The regional football body said the latest decision has been taken with the aim to host the Championship in its full format — played on a home and away basis across South-east Asian nations who have qualified for the meet.

AFF, in a statement, said after consultation with the region’s football federations and other relevant authorities, the AFF Suzuki Cup Task Force Committee has decided that the new dates work best to accommodate the domestic football schedules.

However, it will continue to monitor the situation closely to ensure the safety and well-being of all players, coaches, partners, fans and the public.

AFF President Major General Khiev Sameth hopes the announcement of new date would provide some clarity in planning for its commercial partners, including sponsors and media broadcasters, at a time of uncertainty.

“While we are well aware that the fight against the global pandemic is not over, we are cautiously optimistic for the tournament to take place in its full format as we hope to deliver the best of Asean in the tournament next year.

“AFF and our member associations would like to express gratitude to all our fans, players, coaches, officials, media and other partners for their unwavering support and commitment despite these challenging times, and look forward to the AFF Suzuki Cup unifying the whole of South East Asia when we are able to come together again,” he said.

The AFF Cup, the largest and most prestigious football tournament in South-east Asia, was initially scheduled for November and December this year but had to be postponed to next year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Thailand is the most successful team in the tournament, having won it five times in 1996, 2000, 2002, 2014 and 2016, while Malaysia emerged as champion in 2010 under the guidance of then head coach Datuk K. Rajagobal. — AFP