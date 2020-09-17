Zii Jia steers Team A to inaugural President’s Cup win

Malaysian shuttler Lee Zii Jia bagged the first point for Team A when he downed national back-up shuttler Cheam June Wei 22-20, 21-18. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — National number one shuttler Lee Zii Jia inspired Team A to a comfortable 4-1 over Team B to bag the inaugural President’s Cup at the Academy Badminton Malaysia in Bukit Kiara here today.

Zii Jia bagged the first point for Team A when he downed national back-up shuttler Cheam June Wei 22-20, 21-18.

National doubles pair Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi added the second point for Team A when they ousted the national combination of Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik 23-21, 21-13.

Back-up shuttler Ng Tze Yong then made it 3-0 for Team A when he disposed of Leong Jun Hao 21-19, 21-11 before Team B finally got a point on board through the combination of Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Muhd Rumsani, who overcame Low Hang Yee-Ng Eng Cheong 21-19, 21-14.

Youngster Muhammad Shaqeem Eiman Shahyar, however, sealed victory for Team A when he defeated Lee Shun Yang 21-15, 23-21.

Yesterday, the women’s Team A, led by national number one Soniia Cheah, triumphed with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Team B at the same venue.

The President’s Cup is a two-day event simulation organised by the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) as preparation for the now-postponed Thomas Cup and Uber Cup Finals, which were supposed to be held in Aarhus, Denmark from October 3-11.

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) recently decided to postpone the Finals to next year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

President’s Cup Results (Men)

Team A bt Team B 4-1 (Team A names first)

Lee Zii Jia bt Cheam June Wei 22-20, 21-18

Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi bt Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik 23-21, 21-13

Ng Tze Yong bt Leong Jun Hao 21-19, 21-11

Low Hang Yee-Ng Eng Cheong lost to Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Muhd Rumsani 19-21, 14-21

Muhammad Shaqeem Eiman Shahyar bt Lee Shun Yang 21-15, 23-21. — Bernama