Covid-19 forces BWF to postpone Thomas, Uber Cup finals

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has decided to postpone the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals 2020, slated to take place from October 3-11 in Aarhus, Denmark, in view of global Covid-19 pandemic.

BWF in the statement issued today said, the decision was reached after they consulted Badminton Denmark, but reiterated that the prestigious men’s and women’s team event, will take place this year.

The world governing body asserted that the withdrawal of several teams from the tournament due their concerns on the pandemic, was among the factor leading to the decision.

“These are exceptional circumstances we find ourselves in, and while a return to international badminton remains a priority for BWF, the health and safety of the entire badminton community is of utmost importance,” it said.

The decision came as no surprise since several countries such as Thailand, Australia, Taiwan, besides thirteen-time Thomas Cup champions, Indonesia, decided to pull out prior to the tournament proper, amid their concerns on the pandemic.

BWF also revealed that the Denmark Open Tournament in Odense, Denmark, scheduled to be held from October 13-18 will proceed as usual.

It said that the event will be used as an opportunity to implement relevant Covid-19 safety protocols and operating procedures for the planned restart of international badminton tournaments in the future.

“The second tournament scheduled for Odense – the Victor Denmark Masters 2020, slated for October 20-25, has been cancelled as it is no longer feasible to conduct this additional event,” it said.

“A study into the continued feasibility of the planned Asian leg of the adjusted HSBC BWF World Tour (three HSBC BWF World Tour tournaments hosted in an Asian location) is being conducted and BWF will make further announcements as soon as the details are clarified,” BWF added.

Prior to this, the Thomas and Uber Cup Tournaments have never been called off since it was introduced back in 1949 and 1957, respectively. — Bernama