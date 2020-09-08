Malay Mail

Johnson claims FedExCup title and US$15m payday

Tuesday, 08 Sep 2020 06:25 AM MYT

Dustin Johnson hits his tee shot on the 5th hole during the final round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta September 7, 2020. — Reuters pic
ATLANTA, Sept 8 — Dustin Johnson secured a three-shot victory at the Tour Championship to claim his first FedExCup title and a US$15 million (RM62.3 million) payday on Monday as he capped a PGA Tour season that saw him return to the top of the world rankings.

The final event of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season looked poised for a drama-free finish with Johnson starting the day having a five-stroke cushion at East Lake Golf Club.

But the 36-year-old American needed almost all of it, carding a final round two-under 68 to fend off 2017 FedExCup champion Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele, who both closed on four-under 66. Johnson, who began the week at 10-under as a result of the Tour Championship’s FedExCup scoring system, finished with a winning total of 21-under 269 to earn his 23rd career title and third this season, all coming after the Covid-19 restart.

Spain's Jon Rahm also had a final round 66 to finish alone in fourth one shot further back.  — Reuters

