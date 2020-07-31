Leverkusen say have received ‘no offers’ for Havertz

Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz scores their second goal from the penalty spot against Bayern Munich during the DFB Cup final at the Olympiastadion, Berlin July 4, 2020. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, July 31 — Bayer Leverkusen have yet to receive a transfer offer for their rising star Kai Havertz, the club’s sporting director Simon Rolfes said on Thursday.

The 21-year-old has been heavily linked with English side Chelsea and Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

But Rolfes is confident that Havertz will at least stay with Leverkusen until the end of their 2019/20 Europa League campaign.

They lead Rangers 3-1 after their last-16 first leg, with the return game at the Bay Arena on August 6.

“We have already said several times that we are going to finish the season with our whole team. And that includes Kai. It is obvious to us,” said Rolfes.

Havertz has scored 17 goals in all competitions this season, helping Leverkusen reach the German Cup final, where they lost to Bayern, and finish fifth in the Bundesliga.

He has already made seven international appearances for Germany. — AFP