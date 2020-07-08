Ex-Harimau striker Khalid Jamlus insists will need to sell Golden Boot to get by; hints at coaching job

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal (left) and Khalid Jamlus pose for the camera during a press conference in Putrajaya July 8, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Former football star Muhamad Khalid Jamlus was adamant that he will auction off his Golden Boot award, which has received a bid as high as RM50,000, in order to make ends meet.

Speaking to a press conference after his meeting with Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal, Khalid said that he has no choice in the matter in order to survive and pay off his bills.

“For the time being, in order of me to survive, I have to sell it. I don’t give a damn [about what people are talking about me].

“When I face hardship, no one is there to help me. I’m doing this to continue surviving,” the 43-year-old retired footballer told reporters.

“I have been unemployed for the past three years. The RM50,000 will only last for a few days with all the housing bills, car bills, my parents’ medical bills that was not paid,” added the former national striker.

Khalid said the highest bidder comes from Sabah, but the Perak native said he is still holding out for any bid from the Perak state government.

He said he is giving Perak a week to lodge a higher bid.

Khalid Jamlus won the Golden Boot 18 years ago. — Picture via Facebook

Khalid had won the award, given to the top goalscorer in a season, during the Malaysian Premier League or Liga Perdana, 18 years ago in 2002.

He formerly played for the Malaysian national team and the Pre-Olympic squad in the early 200s. His featured most prominently for Perak FA, but has also played for Kelantan FA and Selangor FA.

Last Friday, the football forward caused a ruckus on social media when he announced on Facebook Live his intention to auction off his award and other memorabilia, including his football jerseys and medals.

This led to Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu urging the Perak Football Association to seek ways to assist the former Perak player.

And it seems that the threads of fate is changing for the former footballer, as he has a deal in the works with the Youth and Sports Ministry, but both Khalid and Wan Ahmad Fayhsal have remained coy and refused to divulge the details of their discussion.

“YB (Wan Fayhsal) gave a good opportunity for my future. It will be the best fit for me, with the skills that I have. I may not be a legend but the experience that I have is priceless.

“It is this experience that I would like to convey to our youths and youngsters,” said Khalid, hinting at a possible coaching stint.