Sabah to go all out to keep topflight status in Super League

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — Newly promoted Sabah is raring to go all out and complete their remaining Super League matches as the Tambadau side aims to retain their football topflight status next season.

Sabah finally made it to the Super League for the first time in seven years this season after being crowned 2019 Premier League champions.

Its head coach, Kurniawan Dwi Yulianto said all seven remaining games would be treated like a final for his side and he has already warned his players for the upcoming challenges they may encounter from opponents.

“We will be taking it one game at a time and will treat all opposition teams the same. What’s important is for our players to regain their focus once the league resumes and be ready physically and mentally,” he said in a statement issued by the Malaysian Football League (MFL) today.

Sabah is currently in fourth place with five points.

From the remaining seven matches, Sabah is set to lock horns with Selangor, Melaka and UiTM FC at home while they play Terengganu FC, PJ City FC, Kedah and holders Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) away. — Bernama