FAM supports requests for social football activities to resume in controlled manner

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) fully supports requests from commercial field operators and social league organisers to the National Security Council to allow social football activities to resume, albeit in a controlled manner.

FAM secretary-general Stuart Ramalingam said an engagement session between representatives of the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) and football and futsal industry players at Menara KBS in Putrajaya today gave a clearer picture of the current situation faced by commercial field operators and social league organisers.

Previously, all football activities, including the Malaysian League, as well as other commercial and amateur leagues had to be suspended following the enforcement of the movement control order (MCO) by the government to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“FAM is confident that KBS will do its best for the footballing community,” Stuart said in a statement issued by FAM today.

He earlier attended the engagement session chaired by National Youth and Sports Department director-general Datuk Hatipah Ibrahim, along with representatives from MKN, the Ministry of Health Malaysia, the National Sports Council and the National Sports Institute.

The FAM delegation was also represented by Futsal technical director Chiew Chun Yong, who is also the national futsal team head coach, and Grassroots Unit chief, Samuel Siew. — Bernama