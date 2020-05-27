Two former athletes diagnosed with Covid-19 have recovered, says National Athletes Welfare Foundation

Yakeb chairman Datuk Noorul Ariffin Abdul Majeed said nearly half or about 1,200 YAKEB members were elderly and at risk of being infected with Covid-19. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — Two former national athletes previously found to be positive for Covid-19, have fully recovered from the virus, said National Athletes Welfare Foundation (Yakeb) chairman Datuk Noorul Ariffin Abdul Majeed.

He confirmed that the two, namely Ani Nios, a former track and field athlete currently in Sarawak, and national sepak takraw legend Tajuddin Adan who resides in Selangor, had been discharged from the hospital.

Commenting on this, Noorul Ariffin said nearly half, or about 1,200 Yakeb members were elderly and at risk of being infected with Covid-19.

"Forty-two per cent of Yakeb members are senior citizens. So they have to be careful and not go out here and there, more so, as many of them suffer from medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease,” he said when met at the foundation’s office in Bukit Kiara today.

Noorul Arrfin said some former athletes had also lost their source of income following the movement control order (MCO).

Earlier, the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) contributed RM100,000 to Yakeb to be distributed to over 200 affected members.

Yakeb currently has 2,800 members comprising former national athletes. — Bernama