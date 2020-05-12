OCM targets early June for 'Road to Tokyo' athletes to resume training

Olympic Council of Malaysia President Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria (centre) with deputy president Datuk Seri Azim Zabidi (left) and secretary general Datuk Mohd Nafizuddin Mohd Najib (right) during the 192nd OCM Executive Council Meeting at OCM Indoor Sports Complex, Kuala Lumpur, March 7, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — The Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) is working closely with the National Sports Council (NSC) and National Sports Institute (NSI) to ensure that athletes under the Road to Tokyo (RTT) 2020 programme would be able to return to training as early as in the first week of June.

However, this would depend on getting the green light from the related government authorities, it said in a statement today, adding that this was because several international federations had confirmed their revised competition calendar following the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the OCM Executive Board held its 19th meeting for the 2018-2021 term via video conference today and agreed to set up a task force to review its constitution, which was last updated in May 2018.

“The executive board aims to present an updated OCM constitution incorporating modern standards of transparency and governance at this year’s annual general meeting (AGM), which is expected to be held in the fourth quarter of this year,” it added.

OCM also revealed that it will engage an independent panel to re-evaluate the selection criteria of athletes for international Games after taking into consideration the feedback and experiences of the 2019 SEA Games in the Philippines.

Today’s meeting, chaired by OCM president Datuk Seri Norza Zakaria, among others discussed the events which were affected by the pandemic and also its impact on national sports associations (NSAs) and OCM. — Bernama