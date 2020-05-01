FAM introduces salary deduction guidelines

FAM has introduced the FAM Salary Adjustment Guidelines, which set the rates of salary deduction for players and officers of Malaysia League teams or clubs that have failed to reach a consensus after the deadline on April 22. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) has introduced the FAM Salary Adjustment Guidelines, which set the rates of salary deduction for players and officers of Malaysia League (M-League) teams or clubs that have failed to reach a consensus after the deadline on April 22.

FAM secretary-general Stuart Ramalingam said through the guidelines, the governing body set four categories of maximum salary pay cut rates of between 10 and 30 per cent which were considered fair and equitable based on the financial situation of the team or club.

The category one deduction is for the salaries ranging from RM4,999 and below involving a 10 per cent cut, category two is for salaries ranging between RM5,000 and RM9,999 (15 per cent), category three is for salaries ranging between RM10,000 and RM14,999 (20 per cent) while category four ranges from RM15,000 and above is at 30 per cent.

However, any additional percentage or quantum of salary deduction exceeding 30 per cent should be considered as deferred payment and it is based on the goodwill reached between the team or club and the players and officers,” he said in a statement issued by FAM today.

Stuart said the rate of salary deduction for category one to three has been set to start in April while category four will see 25 per cent deduction in April and the 30 per cent cut will start from May.

He added that the period of salary deduction would start from April until the M-League resumes.

At the same time, Stuart stressed that FAM has the right to review the salary deduction rate based on current financial situation in the local football industry.

He also said the contract of players and officers would also be extended accordingly until the end of the 2020 season.

Stuart also reminded competing teams and clubs to adhere to the Football Guidelines on Covid-19 issued by FIFA in April as well as the FIFA Statute and FAM Statute.

Towards this end, FAM has set up a special unit to communicate with clubs and teams on the process and implementation of the guidelines.

He said it also involved coordinating information and standard operating procedure (SOP) on Covid-19 from the Youth and Sports Ministry, Health Ministry, National Security Council and FAM .

“This is to ensure all parties especially players and officers understand the current situation following the movement control order, he said

FAM had earlier given two week (April 9-22) to all M-League teams to reach agreement with players on the status of salary in the contract. — Bernama