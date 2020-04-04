Shot in the arm for Peng Soon-Liu Ying

Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying received a boost in their chase for glory at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after Li-Ning agreed to extend their sponsorship. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — National professional mixed doubles pair Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying received a major boost in their chase for glory at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics next year when China-based sporting brand Li-Ning agreed to extend their sponsorship for another year.

Sunlight Sports Pte Ltd general manager Simon Soh said in a statement today that they decided to renew the contract after the 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallists produced positive results in a few international tournaments — including winning two titles last year — after linking up with the company in February 2019.

Sunlight Group is the sole distributor for Li-Ning products in South-East Asia.

“They have shown great professionalism since signing with us and that is the reason we decided to extend their sponsorship for another year, allowing them to focus on their preparation for the Tokyo Olympics next year. Hopefully, they will achieve even better results for Malaysia,” Soh said.

Peng Soon and Liu Ying expressed their appreciation for the support from Li-Ning despite international tournaments being suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is not easy in the current situation. Li-Ning is still willing to support us despite this hardship and I am really grateful for that,” Peng Soon said.

The world No 7 pair left the national set-up in December 2018 to turn professional. The two titles they won last year were the Thailand Masters in January and New Zealand Open in May. — Bernama