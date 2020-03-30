Ministry to bring home Malaysian athletes from overseas, if necessary

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said in a statement that the ministry, OCM and NSAs would monitor the developments and needs of national athetes overseas from time to time. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — The Youth and Sports Ministry, in cooperation with the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) and national sports associations (NSAs), are ready to bring home national athletes from overseas, if necessary, following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said in a statement that the ministry, OCM and NSAs would monitor the developments and needs of national athetes overseas from time to time.

He also advised national athletes, including professionals, to register and get in touch with the nearest Malaysian diplomatic missions for the latest developments and news in case of emergency.

“All 48 national athletes overseas, including professionals and those under national associations, are in good shape and safe,” he said.

Of the total, 25 are from the Podium Programme and involved in swimming, cycling, athletics, Muay Thai and golf. The rest, who are not part of the programme, are from fencing, ice hockey, football, surfing, rowing, skating, golf, skateboarding and rugby.

The 48 athletes are in 13 countries, with 15 in Thailand, the United States (12), Australia (seven), Germany (three), the United Kingdom and Japan (two each) and one each in Canada, Sweden, France, Switzerland, Singapore, Taiwan and Indonesia.

They are overseas for various reasons, including higher education (16 people), training or competition (15), representing foreign clubs as a professional athlete (nine), permanent residence (seven) and vacation (one). — Bernama