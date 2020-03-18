Six Espanyol players test positive for Covid-19

Espanyol's Wu Lei celebrates after scoring the first goal against CSKA Moscow, October 4, 2019. ― Reuters pic

MADRID, March 18 — Six Espanyol players have tested positive for coronavirus, the Spanish La Liga club said yesterday.

“We had confirmation this afternoon that six members of the first team and the technical staff of RCD Espanyol de Barcelona have returned positive results for Covid-19 tests carried out during the last hours,” Espanyol said in a statement.

“All of them are suffering from mild symptoms and they are complying with the medical recommendations.”

The Spanish league said last Thursday that all La Liga matches would be suspended for two weeks amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Newspaper El Mundo reported that 76-year-old former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz, head of the club from 1995-2000, has been admitted to a hospital in critical condition.

In Spain, 11,409 have been infected by the coronavirus and 510 have died. — Reuters