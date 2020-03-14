Raptors test negative for coronavirus, one result pending

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots the ball against Toronto Raptors forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (4) during the second half at Vivint Smart Home Arena, March 9, 2020. ― Picture by Russell Isabella-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

LOS ANGELES, March 14 ― The majority of the reigning NBA champion Toronto Raptors tested negative for the new coronavirus, but there is still one result pending from the medical examinations that were done in Canada, the club announced yesterday.

The team said they were still waiting on the test results of one person. They did not name the individual and didn't provide any details.

The team decided to do the testing on Wednesday in Toronto after the Raptors played Monday in Utah against the Jazz, whose players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell both tested positive for Covid-19.

“All of the members of the travel party who were tested on Wednesday in Toronto have received their results, and they are all currently negative,” a Raptors spokesman said in a news release.

“These results will not affect our protocols, however. Those asked to self-isolate by Toronto Public Health will continue to do so.

“We will all practice social distancing and good hand hygiene, and ― most importantly ― carefully monitor our health.

“We continue to be in close contact with public health authorities and infectious disease experts, and are very grateful for their guidance. As always, we appreciate the support of our fans, families, and friends.”

The Raptors beat the Jazz 101-92 for their fourth consecutive win.

The NBA suspended its season Wednesday “for at least 30 days” after France's Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. ― AFP