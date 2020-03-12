PSG sink Dortmund in empty stadium to reach Champions League quarters

Paris St Germain's Neymar celebrates after the match against Borussia Dortmund in Parc des Princes, Paris March 11, 2020. — Reuters pic

PARIS, March 12 — Paris St Germain beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in an empty stadium due to coronavirus fears yesterday to reach the Champions League quarter-finals 3-2 on aggregate.

Neymar and Juan Bernat scored before halftime to overturn a 2-1 first-leg deficit and send the French champions into the last eight for the first time since 2016 as Dortmund finished with 10 men after Emre Can was sent off in the dying minutes.

PSG made it past the last 16 after painful exits at the same stage in the last two years. They let slip a 4-0 advantage in a 6-5 aggregate defeat by Barcelona in 2017 and lost to Manchester United on away goals after beating the English side 2-0 at Old Trafford 12 months ago.

Over 3,000 ultra fans gathered near the Parc des Princes before kickoff after being granted authorisation by the police — demonstrations being considered an exemption to the ban of gatherings of more than 1,000 as French authorities try to contain the coronavirus, which has infected 2,281 people and killed 48. — AFP