Marseille’s Villas-Boas given one-match touchline ban

Villas-Boas’ Marseille sit second in the French top flight, 12 points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain but seven clear of fourth-placed Lille. — Reuters pic

PARIS, March 12 — Marseille coach Andre Villas-Boas has been handed a one-match touchline suspension after being sent off during his side’s draw with Amiens last Friday, the French league (LFP) announced yesterday.

The Portuguese will be banned from the “sidelines, the referee’s dressing room and all other official functions” at Saturday’s game in Montpellier, the LFP said in a statement.

The former Chelsea, Tottenham and Porto boss will likely sit in the stands for the Ligue 1 game which is being played behind closed doors at the Stade de la Mosson due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Villas-Boas’ Marseille sit second in the French top flight, 12 points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain but seven clear of fourth-placed Lille as they look to return to the Champions League for the first time since the 2013-14 season. — AFP