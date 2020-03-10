Barcelona v Napoli Champions League decider to be played without spectators

Barcelona’s Junior Firpo in action with Napoli’s David Ospina during the Champions League round of 16 first leg match at Stadio San Paolo, Naples, Italy February 25, 2020. — Reuters pic

BARCELONA, March 10 — Barcelona’s Champions League last-16 second leg match with Napoli scheduled for March 18 will take place without spectators due to fears over the spread of the coronavirus, a club spokesman said today.

The match will take place at Camp Nou after a 1-1 draw in Napoli, but no supporters will be allowed to enter the stadium.

Other games in the competition this week — Paris St Germain v Borussia Dortmund and Valencia v Atalanta — will also be played behind closed doors.

“The Champions League match scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, between FC Barcelona and Napoli, will be played at Camp Nou behind closed doors,” said Barcelona in a statement.

The Spanish Health Ministry had said sport fixtures expected to draw crowds from zones designated as high-risk for coronavirus, such as northern Italy, would be played without spectators. — Reuters