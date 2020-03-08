Bulgarian matches to be played behind closed doors because of Covid-19

Bulgarian fans react during the Euro 2020 Group A qualification match with England at the Vasil Levski National Stadium in Sofia October 14, 2019. All Bulgarian league matches in the next two rounds will be played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus outbreak. — AFP pic

SOFIA, March 8 — All Bulgarian league matches in the next two rounds will be played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus outbreak, the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) said today, with events postponed in the hardest hit regions postponed.

The Balkan country reported earlier today its first four confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

All sporting events in Pleven and Gabrovo regions — the areas affected by the outbreak, would be postponed, authorities said. A raft of sports events globally have already been called off due to the coronavirus.

The BFU’s decision, which came after recommendations by the Black Sea state’s coronavirus taskforce, will affect the top of the table clash on March 14 between title hopefuls Levski Sofia and champions Ludogorets. — Reuters