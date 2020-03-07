French League: Strasbourg vs PSG postponed because of coronavirus

The French League says the Ligue 1 game between RC Strasbourg and champions Paris St Germain has been postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak. — Reuters pic

PARIS, March 7 ― Today's Ligue 1 game between RC Strasbourg and champions Paris St Germain has been postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak, the French League (LFP) said yesterday.

Strasbourg's Alsace region is one of the worst hit by the coronavirus in France, where 613 cases and nine deaths have been reported.

“Following a decree by the Bas-Rhin prefecture regarding the spread of the coronavirus, the game between Strasbourg and Paris St Germain is postponed to a later date,” the LFP said in a statement.

“We have been asked to postpone the game because 25 per cent of the fans come from the (neighbouring) Haut-Rhin (department) where there is a cluster,” LFP general director Didier Quillot said.

It is the first Ligue 1 game to be postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Several other sporting events in the country have been affected.

The Paris marathon, initially scheduled for April 5, was postponed to October 18 and a number of cycling teams pulled out of the Paris-Nice stage race that starts tomorrow. ― Reuters