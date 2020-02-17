Gerrard ‘interested’ to see if Premier League take action against Man City

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is seen during the Scottish Premiership match against Celtic at Ibrox in Glasgow December 29, 2018. — Action Images pic via Reuters

LIVERPOOL, Feb 17 — Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard has said he will be keeping a close eye on whether the English Premier League punishes Manchester City for breaching financial regulations.

City have been banned from European competition for the next two seasons and fined €30 million (US$32.52 million) by Uefa after an investigation into alleged breaches of Financial Fair Play rules.

City have denied any wrongdoing and confirmed they are appealing the ruling to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The Premier League have also opened an investigation into City, who won the 2013-14 league title by finishing two points ahead of Liverpool.

“I’m really, really interested in it... for obvious reasons,” Rangers manager Gerrard, who captained the Liverpool side during the 2013-14 campaign, told reporters.

“From a Uefa point of view, it is obviously a real strong sentence or punishment. I’m sure they will appeal so we will wait and see what the outcome is on that.”

Uefa said City had committed “serious breaches” of the regulations by overstating its sponsorship revenue in its accounts and in the break-even information submitted to Uefa between 2012 and 2016. — Reuters