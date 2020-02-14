Wolves manager Nuno still waiting for new contract offer

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo applauds fans after the match against Manchester United at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton April 2, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Feb 14 — Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo says he has yet to be offered a new long-term contract by the club but assured fans the job remains his “obsession”.

Nuno, whose current deal expires in 2021, guided Wolves to the Championship title in 2018 before helping them finish seventh in the Premier League last season.

Wolves are competing in the top half of the table again this season and are also into the round of 32 in the Europa League, where they face Espanyol on Thursday.

“I have had no proposal. I have one year more, I don’t think about that,” Nuno told reporters ahead of Wolves’ home game against Leicester City today.

“They (the fans) can be assured that every day, this is my obsession. Wolves is my obsession. It is my life. I don’t think about anything else.” — Reuters