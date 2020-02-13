Malaysia to meet Korea in men’s quarterfinals of Asian Championships

Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia reacts after his victory in the Malaysia Masters men’s singles match against Sameer Verma from India in Kuala Lumpur January 9, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — As expected Malaysia beat India 4-1 in the men’s competition today to top Group B and qualify for the quarterfinals of the Asian Team Badminton Championships in Manila.

Malaysia, who beat Kazakhstan 5-0 yesterday, will take on South Korea in the last eight tomorrow.

In today’s match at Rizal Memorial Coliseum, Lee Zii Jia gave Malaysia a winning start when he beat India’s B. Sai Praneeth 21-18, 21-15.

The good showing of the world number 14 was emulated by doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, who took just 31 minutes to beat M.R. Arjun-Chirag Shetty 21-18, 21-15.

Malaysia’s second singles Cheam June Wei, ranked 72nd in the world, lost to world number 15 K. Srikanth 21-14, 16-21, 19-21.

However, Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi and the country’s third singles player Leong Jun Hao wrapped up the tie for Malaysia with excellent performances.

Ong-Teo defeated Dhruv Kapila-Lakshya Sen 21-14, 21-14 while Jun Hao beat H.S. Prannoy 21-10, 21-15.

The Malaysian women’s team also qualified for the quarterfinals despite losing 2-3 to Japan in a Group W match as there are only two teams in the group.

Malaysia’s two points came from Soniia Cheah, who beat Akane Yamaguchi 21-16, 13-21, 21-18, and S. Kisona, who overcame Aya Ohori 21-14, 21-13.

Chow Mei Kuan-Lee Meng Yean lost to Yuki Fukushima-Sayaka Hirota 11-21, 15-21 while Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah went down 15-21, 21-18, 16-21 to Nami Matsuyama-Chiharu Shida.

Two-time world junior champion Goh Jin Wei proved to be a disappointment, losing 18-21, 12-21 to Sayaka Takahashi in only 35 minutes.

Malaysia will meet Taiwan in the women’s quarterfinals. — Bernama