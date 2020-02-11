BAM offers early bird tickets for Malaysia Open

BAM is offering Celcom Axiata Malaysia Open (CAMO) 2020 early bird tickets at 15 per cent discount from tomorrow to February 23 and 10 per cent off from February 24 to 29. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) is offering Celcom Axiata Malaysia Open (CAMO) 2020 early bird tickets at 15 per cent discount from tomorrow to February 23 and 10 per cent off from February 24 to 29.

In a statement, BAM secretary-general Datuk Kenny Goh Chee Keong said children aged four to 18 are eligible to purchase student-rate tickets for the Premium, Lower Tier and Upper Tier sections.

“We hope the fans will take advantage of this offer and purchase their tickets early. It is a significant discount if they buy their tickets during the offer period.

“But more importantly, purchasing tickets early will guarantee fans get their seats of choice,” he said.

All tickets, including the much-coveted ‘Super Fan’ category that offers access to courtside seats and perks such as the official tournament souvenir book, an official poster signed by national players and exclusive hospitality at Axiata Arena, are subject to the early bird offer.

Student tickets start from RM13 (opening day) and will increase as the tournament progress.

Fans will be able to purchase their tickets online at https://myticket.asia/ or at the ticketing counters during matchdays at the Axiata Arena from March 31. — Bernama