Kedah to participate in all 31 sports at Sukma

ALOR SETAR, Feb 9 — The Kedah contingent will participate in all the 31 sports to be contested at the 20th edition of the 2020 Malaysian Games (Sukma) in Johor on July 11-19.

Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Mahathir said the state also targeted 25 gold medals, including in squash and sailing through the contingent of 321 male and 209 female athletes.

“In total, the Kedah contingent will comprise 732 members consisting of athletes, coaches, contingent secretariat, managers and assistant team managers. For Sukma this time, RM2 million has been allocated specifically for the preparation and participation of contingents.

“This shows that Kedah is determined to win gold medals and hopes to give an excellent performance at Sukma this time,” he told a press conference after the Sukma 20 Official Invitation Ceremony at Wisma Darul Aman here today.

At the function, Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal presented the invitation to Mukhriz. Also present was the Kedah Youth and Sports, Tourism, Arts and Culture and Entrepreneurship Development committee chairman, Mohd Asmirul Anuar Aris. — Bernama