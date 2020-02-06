Do not get paranoid over coronavirus outbreak, Olympics-bound athletes told

OCM Medical and Anti-Doping Committee Chairman Datuk Dr SS Cheema urged the athletes not to get paranoid over the situation, but to continue their training routines as usual, although utmost priority must still be given when it comes to precautions. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 ― The 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak is posing a great risk towards the biggest sporting event in the globe ― the Olympics.

Japan is set to host the Tokyo 2020 Games in 169 days, from July 24 to August 9, followed by the Paralympics from August 25 to September 6, but with over 560 deaths and 28,000 confirmed cases so far, the vast majority of them in neighbouring China, the build up has seen some setback in terms of momentum and preparations.

Although it is too early to make decision on postponing the event or moving the venue to a safer place, the Tokyo Olympic organising committee chief executive, Toshiro Muto said the outbreak could “throw cold water” on preparations.

A number of sporting events, including some Olympics qualifiers had been postponed and cancelled amid the epidemic with the China Masters slated from February 25 to March 1 in Sanya, Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in Hanzhou, scheduled for February 12-13 and World Athletics Indoor Championships from March 13-15 in Nanjing to name a few.

Four years ago, for the 2016 Rio Olympics, the worry came in the form of Zika, a disease caused by mosquito bites that could cause birth and neurological defects, with some quarters calling on the organisers and the World Health Organisers (WHO) to postpone or move the Games in the concern of public health. The Games went on to be staged successfully.

The cancellations, postponements of competitions, training stints and travel restrictions caused by the current outbreak have halted Olympics-bound athletes’ plans and forced them to reschedule their periodisation strategies to reach their peak in Tokyo.

However, Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) Medical and Anti-Doping Committee Chairman, Datuk Dr SS Cheema urged the athletes not to get paranoid over the situation, but to continue their training routines as usual, although utmost priority must still be given when it comes to precautions.

“I think the coronavirus outbreak not just affects the athletes in Asia, but it is a global crisis. The Olympics is held once every four years, so just because one or two tournaments get cancelled you should not stop and give up.

“So far the Malaysian government and Health Ministry have contained the disease well. The athletes should maintain their focus and continue their intensive training towards achieving their goals with determination to bring glory to the country.

“At the same time, the athletes should not take risks, by limiting their functions and visits to crowded places like malls. Athletes have to take care of their personal hygiene because the virus can attack anyone,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Dr Cheema also advised the athletes to consult medical officers and stay away from other athletes if they develop symptoms like cough and flu.

He stressed that even if the Olympics is postponed, the athletes shouldn’t be demotivated and take it positively as it will buy them more time to prepare. ― Bernama