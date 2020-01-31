Bayern boss Flick reprimands Boateng, Goretzka for training scuffle

Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka celebrates scoring their third goal with Jerome Boateng during the Bundesliga match with Schalke at Allianz Arena in Munich January 25, 2020. — Reuters pic

MUNICH, Jan 31 — Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick revealed today he has admonished Jerome Boateng and Leon Goretzka after the pair came to blows in training.

Tempers boiled over on Wednesday at Bayern’s early-morning training session when midfielder Goretzka went hard into a tackle and defender Boateng retaliated — the pair being swiftly forced apart by teammates.

Both players later took to social media to make light of the matter, posting photos where they are grinning broadly as Goretzka lands mock punches on his teammate’s chin.

“It’s clear that I don’t want to see this kind of behaviour in the team, because we have certain values,” said Flick firmly in a press conference today.

“I don’t expect this kind of emotion again.”

Champions Bayern are just a point behind Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Mainz, and although Flick wants no repeat of the altercation the 54-year-old said he would not punish the duo.

“Why should I? Basically, I don’t think much of punishments and this was the first time something like this has happened to me,” he said.

Flick added that he had phoned both players after the incident and told them to “solve things verbally”.

With defender Lucas Hernandez and winger Kingsley Coman returning from injury, Flick said any further last-minute transfers are unlikely after already signing right-back Alvaro Odriozola on loan from Real Madrid. — AFP