Injured Atletico forward Felix set to miss Madrid derby

Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix in action during the La Liga match with Leganes at Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid January 26, 2020. — Reuters pic

MADRID, Jan 29 — Atletico Madrid’s Portugal forward Joao Felix is likely to miss thos weekend’s derby clash at Real Madrid after being diagnosed with a muscle injury today.

The €126 million (RM565.5 million) club-record signing suffered the problem in Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Leganes and did not train ahead of Saturday’s match at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“Given the ongoing pain after a rest day, the club’s medical services performed tests to diagnose the injury,” Atletico said in a statement, without saying how long he would be sidelined.

The 20-year-old Felix has struggled to make an impact with Atletico as Diego Simeone’s side languish fifth in La Liga, 10 points adrift of leaders Real Madrid after 21 games. — Reuters