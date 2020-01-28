Lakers-Clippers postponed in wake of Kobe’s death

Mourners gather in Microsoft Square near the Staples Center to pay respects to Kobe Bryant after a helicopter crash killed the retired basketball star, in Los Angeles January 26, 2020. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 28 — Today’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Centre has been postponed in the wake of the death of Kobe Bryant, the NBA announced yesterday.

The NBA said the contest will be rescheduled at a later date.

The league said the decision was “made out of respect for the Lakers organisation,” which is grieving the death of the 41-year-old Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, as well as the seven other people who perished in Sunday’s helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif.

The Lakers haven’t yet made a statement about Bryant’s tragic death but star power forward Anthony Davis expressed his thoughts on Instagram yesterday.

“Man this is a tough one for me!” Davis wrote about Bryant. “You were the first guy to put me under your wing and show me the ins and outs of the league. Had so many great convos about so many things and I will cherish those moments forever. Love you forever, Bean!”

The Lakers are next scheduled to play Friday when they host the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Clippers host the Sacramento Kings on Thursday. — Reuters