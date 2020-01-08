Keys leads trio of Americans into Brisbane quarters

Madison Keys of the US hits a return to Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic during the women’s singles match on day two of the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane on January 7, 2020. — AFP pic

BRISBANE, Jan 8 — Eighth seed Madison Keys led a trio of Americans through to the quarter-finals of the Brisbane International with an impressive win over Australia’s Samantha Stosur today.

Keys beat the former US Open champion 7-5, 6-3 to reach the last eight, her best result at the Brisbane International in four attempts.

She will play fellow American Danielle Collins in the quarters after Collins thrashed Kazakh qualifier Yulia Putintseva 6-1, 6-0 to continue her blistering start to the season.

Collins demolished world number five Elina Svitolina 6-1, 6-1 in the first round and has lost only three games in two matches, spending just 114 minutes on court over two rounds.

“It’s going to be tough,” Keys said of her quarter-final opponent.

“She’s playing incredibly well and really ripping and going for shots and she’s making pretty much all of them right now.”

The third American through on a day when only three singles matches were played was Alison Riske, who downed Czech Barbora Strycova 6-3, 6-4.

Riske will take on either second seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic or Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic in the quarter-finals.

Pliskova and top seed and world number one Ash Barty, who had opening round byes, play their first matches tomorrow. — AFP