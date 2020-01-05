Team Red Warriors Sdn Bhd to settle former players’ salary arrears in instalments

The Kelantan team will have new management. — Bernama pic

KOTA BHARU, Jan 5 — Team Red Warriors Sdn Bhd, which will manage the Kelantan football team this season, has agreed to pay the salary arrears of more than RM250,000 owed to former Kelantan team captain Mohd Badhri Mohd Radzi, by instalments, after a meeting with the player here today.

Announcing this in a statement, Team Red Warriors managing director Datuk Wan Rakemi Wan Zahari said the payment is proof of the company’s commitment to settle all outstanding debts which had tarnished the Kelantan Football Association’s (KAFA) image.

“As a start, we will settle part of the former captain’s salary arrears using the proceeds of ticket sales,” he said, expressing his gratitude to the player for his willingness to discuss and agree to the proposed instalment plan.

The company will also settle the outstanding arrears owed to the team’s former goalkeeper Khairul Fahmi Che Mat who has agreed to the instalment plan, added Wan Rakemi. — Bernama