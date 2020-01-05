Aaron Chia: All championships important to qualify for Tokyo

Aaron Chia (left) is seen here with doubles partner Soh Wooi Yik. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — With the 2020 Olympic Games qualification period set to close at the end of April, national doubles player, Aaron Chia conceded that all the championships participated in, including the Malaysia Masters Badminton Championship, were crucial to ensure a place to Tokyo.

The 22-year-old player from Melaka, also hoped that he and his partner, Soh Wooi Yik, could at least advance to the quarter finals round in the championships participated in to garner enough qualifying points to 2020 Tokyo because the differences in points between the players were not large.

‘’We have to stay consistent until the last championship in the qualification period, namely, the Badminton Asia Championships (BAC) (in China on April 21-26) because every point is important,’’ he said when met at an official training session of the Malaysian squad for the 2020 Malaysia Masters championship at Axiata Arena, today.

With the qualification period, which started on April 29, 2019, set to end on April 26, the national number one pair were now occupying the 10th spot in the ‘Race to Tokyo’ ranking, while the professional pair Goh V Shem/Tan Wee Kiong were in 12th place.

According to the quota to the Olympics, only 16 pairs for the doubles event and 34 players for the singles event could be in action in Tokyo.

Meanwhile, the player, ranked eighth in the world’s doubles ranking, also hoped the Badminton World Federation (BWF) would change to a fairer championship draw structure in the future, because according to the existing structure, players were often drawn to play against their compatriots at the early stage.

For the Malaysia Masters Championship, from Tuesday to Sunday, the 2019 Philippines SEA Games champions, were voted to face off against the 2016 Rio Olympics Games silver medalists, V Shem/Wee Kiong as early as the first round.

‘’I also don’t know why it is easy to play against a player from our own country in the draws nowadays, happened often, this is not the first time. Sometimes, we travel far to championships abroad, but meet a Malaysian opponent. If that is the case, it is better to play here,’’ he said. — Bernama