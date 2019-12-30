Two Malaysians appointed to referee AFC U-23 championship

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — Two match officials from Malaysia have been appointed by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to be on duty in the final round of the 2020 AFC U-23 Championship from Jan 8 to 26.

Following that, the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) agreed to send FIFA referee Amirul Izwan Mohd Yaacob and assistant FIFA referee, Mohd Yusri Muhamad for the assignment.

FAM secretary-general, Stuart Ramalingam said Amirul and Yusri will be leaving for Bangkok on Thursday to prepare for Group A opening matches on Jan 8 involving Iraq meeting Australia and hosts, Thailand facing Bahrain.

“FAM hopes both of them would carry out their duties well to ensure match officials from Malaysia continue to get places and confidence at international level in future,” he said in a statement.

The 2020 AFC U-23 will be held at three Thai cities namely Bangkok, Songkhla and Buriram involving 16 teams in which Malaysia failed to qualify for the championship.

This is not the first time officials from Malaysia received recognition at international level as several officials such as Subkhiddin Mohd Salleh, Mat Lazim Awang Hamat and the late Catain Abdul Halim Abdul Hamid had served in the World Cup. — Bernama



