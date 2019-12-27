Chong Wei pays tribute to his coaches

Datuk Lee Chong Wei noted that he would not have been where he is without the help and guidance of his coaches. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — Malaysia’s badminton legend Datuk Lee Chong Wei, who retired last June, today thanked his coaches for helping him to international fame and making him a better person.

The 37-year-old noted that he would not have been where he is without the help and guidance of his coaches.

He said coaches Datuk Misbun Sidek, Teh Peng Huat, the late Indra Gunawan, Li Mao, Rashid Sidek, Morten Frost, Datuk Tey Seu Bock, Hendrawan and many others had not only polished his badminton skills but also built his personality.

“Few more days before waving goodbye to 2019. 2019 has been a roller-coaster ride for me, physically and emotionally. I’d like to take a moment, and thank all my coaches.

“Without them, I wouldn’t have the chance to play for my country. They were tough in training, very tough till there were some days my mind went blank due to over-exerting myself.

“There were moments I vomited on the court. Hundreds of times I went home with cramps. Never did I complain as I knew they could have been easy with me, took their paycheck easily and life went on. They were tough and strict, as they want to bring out the best out of me,” said Chong Wei in his Instagram account @leechongweiofficial today.

He added: “Will always be grateful for what they have done for me. Just like the Chinese saying — One a day as your teacher, a lifetime as your father. Thank you coach!”

The former world number one retired from the sport after an illustrious 19-year career.

The three-time Olympic silver medalist, who was diagnosed with early stage nose cancer last year, said he opted to retire after being told by doctors that his body could no longer take the intense training needed for high-level competition. — Bernama