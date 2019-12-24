Former junior badminton coach Izuan Ibrahim dies

KOTA BARU, Dec 24 ― Former coach of the Junior Squad of Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) Izuan Ibrahim, 35, died at the Hospital Universiti Sains Malaysia (HUSM) Kubang Kerian, here last night.

The President of the Kelantan Badminton Association Dr Naharuddin Hashim said Izuan breathed his last at 7.30pm after being admitted to Hospital last Thursday.

“He was admitted to HUSM Kubang Kerian after complaining of headache and an examination revealed that he had intra-cranial bleeding.

“He was supposed to report for duty as a coach for the BAM Junior Squad in the near future,”he said when contacted by Bernama here last night.

Dr Naharuddin said Izuan was buried at the Kampung Banggol Muslim Cemetery, Jalan Pantai Cahaya Bulan here at about 11pm last night.

He said Izuan is survived by his wife, Siti Marsyhtah Muhammad and three children.

Izuan became known after Japan emerged as champion of the Thomas Cup in 2014 as he was once coach to Kento Momota when he was still a youth. ― Bernama