Raptors’ Siakam, Gasol, Powell all out indefinitely

Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors reacts during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto December 16, 2019. — AFP pic

TORONTO, Dec 20 — All three of the Toronto Raptors’ players who left Wednesday’s win at Detroit — all starters and led by leading scorer Pascal Siakam — received the same unwelcome status report about their injuries yesterday: out indefinitely.

The injuries struck as the defending NBA champions face a schedule of three games in four days, beginning tonight at home against the Washington Wizards. The Raptors then face Dallas on Sunday, also at home, before travelling to Indiana on Monday.

Siakam left with just under seven minutes to play vs the Pistons with what the team said yesterday was a stretched groin that resulted from an awkward landing. In 35 minutes on the court, he scored 26 points, just above his season average of 25.1.

With just over three minutes left in the game, shooting guard Norman Powell departed after he collided with the Pistons’ Blake Griffin while trying to work around a screen. The team said he sustained a partially dislocated left shoulder. Powell was averaging 14.4 points and 3.9 rebounds over 27 games this season.

The Toronto Star noted that it’s the same shoulder Powell injured last season, when he missed 21 games.

Siakam and Powell joined Marc Gasol on the sidelines. The centre played only eight minutes and was scoreless before exiting the game. He went to the locker room and did not return. The team said he strained his left hamstring.

The Star described Gasol’s injury as occurring as he was retreating down the court on defence.

Toronto, which has won three straight games and four of its last five, is percentage points behind the Boston Celtics for the lead in the Atlantic Division at 19-8. — Reuters