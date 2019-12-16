Depay’s Euro 2020 at risk after tearing cruciate ligament

Lyon’s Memphis Depay celebrates after scoring a goal during the Uefa Champions League Group G match with RB Leipzig at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais stadium in Decines-Charpieu near Lyon December 10, 2019. — AFP pic

LYON, Dec 16 — Memphis Depay’s bid to play for the Netherlands in Euro 2020 suffered a huge blow yesterday after Lyon revealed that their star attacker had torn the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during yesterday’s 1-0 Ligue 1 defeat to Rennes.

Depay’s season is over after Lyon said that he would be out for “no less than six months”, confirming an injury coach Rudi Garcia had revealed was a strong possibility in the aftermath of their loss at the Groupama Stadium.

Garcia said after the defeat that he feared the worst for the 25-year-old, who has scored eight times in his last eight matches in all competitions for Lyon, including the goal that took them to the last 16 of the Champions League.

On a dreadful day for Lyon, Depay’s teammate Jeff Reine-Adelaide has also been ruled out for the season after tearing the same ligament in his right knee.

“Memphis’ injury is a catastrophe because he is our most decisive player... we’ll have to forget about him for the rest of the season,” said Lyon’s sporting director Juninho.

Depay has been a key player for a revitalised Dutch team, scoring eight times and making eight assists as the Oranje qualified for their first major tournament since finishing third at the 2014 World Cup.

However, he now faces months on the sidelines and little chance of being fit for next summer’s Euros, which start on June 12 in Rome.

Lyon failed to follow up on the dramatic 2-2 draw with RB Leipzig that took them to the next round of the Champions League as they were booed off following their dismal defeat to Rennes, who moved into the European places with the win.

Youngster Eduardo Camavinga shot Rennes into fourth place with a late strike that gave Rennes their fourth league win in a row.

The 17-year-old’s first ever Ligue 1 goal in his debut season in the French top flight moved his side to 30 points in the Europa League spot, just one point away from the Champions League places.

Lyon meanwhile are eighth, five points behind Rennes and a whopping 17 points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain, who strolled to a 4-0 win at Saint-Etienne later on Sunday. — AFP