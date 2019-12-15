Shun Yang stuns topseed to win men’s singles

Lee Shun Yang beat Kok Jing Hong in the finals of the national under-21 badminton championships. — Foto Bernama

IPOH, Dec 15 — Third seed Lee Shun Yang upset top seed Kok Jiong Hong to win the men’s singles title in the Celcom Axiata national under-21 badminton championships at Arena Badminton Ipoh here today.

Shun Yang, who was representing the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM), won 22-20, 20-22, 21-17 in the final against his teammate.

Shun Yang received a RM1,500 cash prize while Jiong Hong got RM750.

In the women’s singles final, Myisha Mohd Khairul of Johor lived up to her top billing by beating Tan Mir Er of BAM 21-12, 21-10.

For her effort, Myisha received RM1,000 while Mir Er walked away with RM500.

Other finals results:

Women’s doubles: Ng Xi Xuan (Negeri Sembilan)-Siow Hao Shan (Perak) bt Low Yeen Yuan-Siow Zi Xuan (BAM) 21-14, 20-22, 21-15.

Mixed doubles: Wong Tien Chi (Johor)-Siow Hao Shan (Perak) bt Ooi Jhy Dar-Go Pei Kee (BAM) 21-11, 21-16.

Men’s doubles: Muhammad Syauqi Mohd Puzi (Kedah)-Wong Tien Chi (Johor) bt Ooi Jhy Dar-Yap Roy King (BAM) 21-17, 17-21, 21-10. — Bernama