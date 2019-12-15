Azizulhasni won’t feature in World Cup sprint event

Mohd Azizulhasni Awang said his injury had somewhat restricted his movements. — Bernama pic

SEPANG, Dec 15 — National track cyclist Mohd Azizulhasni Awang has confirmed that he will not compete in the individual sprint event at the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Brisbane, Australia.

The 31-year-old said although not serious, the injury to his right shoulder had somewhat restricted his movements.

“Alhamdulillah, from the scans performed yesterday, there was no fracture or another major injury. Only a lot of skin burns were found throughout the body as well as a concussion and injury to the shoulder.

“The most severe injury was on the right shoulder where the swelling in the Acromioclavicular joint may have been caused by a fall or collision with another rider,” he said on Facebook today.

The Pocket Rocketman was involved in a crash during the keirin event at the Anna Meares Velodrome yesterday.

The crash occurred when Japanese rider Tomoyuki Kawabata sharply cut into the pack as soon as the bell was sounded causing Azizulhasni and Polish cyclist Krzysztov Maksel to crash with other riders.

“Thanks once again to all who have always prayed for me, may the injury recover quickly, so I can prepare for the World Championships in Berlin at the end of February (next year),” he said. — Bernama