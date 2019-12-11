Aaron-Wooi Yik lose opening match in World Tour Finals

National doubles pair Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik celebrate their win after defeating Thailand in the men’s doubles final at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex December 9, 2019. The duo lost to Hendra Setiawan-Mohamad Ahsan of Indonesia in their opening Group B match of the World Tour Finals December 11, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Newly-crowned SEA Games champions Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik started their campaign on the wrong footing at the BWF World Tour Finals in Guangzhou, China today.

The Malaysians lost 19-21, 16-21 to “The Daddies” Hendra Setiawan-Mohamad Ahsan of Indonesia in their opening Group B match.

Aaron, who won the SEA Games title two days ago, denied that tiredness was the cause of their defeat.

“Our game for today, I think, was not too bad because we performed what was discussed. It’s only that we were trailing too far in the first and second sets.

“We left it too late to catch up and also committed too many unforced errors,” he told Bernama when contacted from here.

Also in Group B are two Taiwanese pairs — Lee Yang-Wang Chi-Lan and Lu Ching Yao-Yang Po Han.

Another Indonesian pair Marcus Fernaldi Gideon-Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo are in Group A together with defending champions Li Jun Hui-Liu Yu Chen of China and Japan’s Takeshi Kamura-Keigo Sonoda and Hiroyuki Endo-Yuta Watanabe.

Malaysia’s other entry in the tournament, mixed doubles pair Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying, also lost their opening match to China’s Wang Yi Lyu-Huang Dong Ping 11-21, 14-21 in Group A. — Bernama