Chong Wei congratulates badminton squad on their SEA Games achievements

Datuk Lee Chong Wei has congratulated BAM and the national squad on their achievements in the 30th SEA Games in the Philippines. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — Malaysia’s badminton legend Datuk Lee Chong Wei has congratulated the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) and the national squad on their achievements in the 30th SEA Games in the Philippines.

In the latest entry in his Instagram account today, Chong Wei acknowledged women’s singles player S. Kisona for delivering the first gold medal and men’s singles Lee Zii Jia for completing the singles sweep by bagging another gold.

The 37-year-old also labelled men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik as ‘Memang Ganas’ as they delivered the third gold to end Malaysia’s 16-year drought in the event.

“Our first badminton gold #SEAGames2019 women’s singles, S.Kisona. What a spectacular come back! Lee Zii Jia our men’s singles doubles the joy bagging another gold. Aaron Chia & Soh Wooi Yik, ended 16-year wait and brought home the men’s doubles’ gold. Memang ganas!

“Our mixed doubles pair, Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai bags silver! Well done!” he said.

Chong Wei also acknowledged both the men’s and women’s teams for winning the silver and bronze respectively in the team events.

The national badminton squad also won four bronze medals, in women’s doubles through Chow Mei Kuan-Lee Meng Yean and Vivian Hoo-Yap Cheng Wen, men’s doubles Teo Ee Yi-Ong Yiew Sin and mixed doubles pair Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing. — Bernama