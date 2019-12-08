Rhythmic gymnastic sensation Izzah vows to give her best at Asian meet

Izzah Amzan said she has not set any target for the Asian Championship yet.— Bernama pic

SEPANG, Dec 8 — National rhythmic gymnast Izzah Amzan knows it is a long shot to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics but that will not prevent her from giving her best at the Asian Championship in May next year.

The 19-year-old athlete said she is not setting any target for the Asian Championship in Tokyo, which is a qualifying meet for the Olympics.

“No target for the Asian meet because we do not know the rules yet. Furthermore it’s almost impossible to get a slot for the Olympic Games because only the champion will get the chance.

“I just want to improve my ranking and score. The difficult task ahead will not dampen my spirits and instead it will motivate me.

“Gymnasts need only to give their best,” she told Bernama at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport here today on her return from the 30th SEA Games in the Philippines.

At the regional games, Izzah won two golds, in the ribbon and ball events, and the silver in hoops.

She said apart from the Asian Championship, the national squad would also participate in the World Cup series, which opens in April next year.

Asked on the success of national artistic gymnastic queen Farah Ann Abd Hadi, the first Malaysian gymnast to qualify for the Olympics, Izzah said Farah Ann has been the idol of the team.

“All of us look up to Farah Ann although we are in different sports. Farah Ann has been an inspiration to us to work harder because nothing is impossible. Farah Ann has proven it,” she added. — Bernama



