SEA Games: Bronze in hand but national boxer Khir Akyazlan wants at least silver

Malaysian boxer Khir Akyazlan Azmi (left) after winning the match against Tun Ye Lin of Myanmar at the SEA Games in Manila December 5, 2019. — Bernama pic

MANILA, Dec 6 — National boxer Khir Akyazlan Azmi is far from satisfied although he is already assured of at least a bronze in boxing at the 30th SEA Games here.

After qualifying for the semi-finals of the new category of under-81kg light heavyweight, he is determined to go one step further and win at least the silver.

The Kelantan-born boxer had featured in the under-64kg light welterweight in 2011 (Jakarta-Palembang), 2013 (Nay Pyi Taw), 2015 (Singapore) and 2017 (Kuala Lumpur) before switching to the under-81kg category.

In his four previous outings, he won a bronze in 2011 and 2013 but finished empty-handed in the next two editions.

“I feel I have luck in this new category. I would like to thank the association, my coach and manager for giving me the opportunity to prove that I can do better in this category,” he said.

“I want to try and change the colour of the medal because in Singapore I promised the association silver or gold but lost. This time I want to prove that I can bring back silver or gold in this new category,” he told reporters.

Khir Akyazlan, 28, made it to the last four after beating Myanmar’s Tun Ye Lin 5-0 in the quarter-finals at the Philippine International Convention Centre here yesterday.

He will meet Thailand’s Anavat Thongkrathok in the semi-finals on Sunday.

Earlier, two other national boxers, Jemis Wong Lee Onn in the under-52kg flyweight and Arfiqanie Ahmad Anshori in the under-60kg lightweight, were knocked out by their opponents. — Bernama