Malaysia’s lawn bowl squad garners four gold, two bronze medals at SEA Games

Malaysia’s men’s lawn bowl team Muhammad Idham Amin, Zulhilmie Redzuan, Daeng Dhadyry Dahasry and Fairul Izwan Abd Muin celebrate their gold medal win in New Clark City December 4, 2019. — Bernama pic

NEW CLARK CITY (Philippines), Dec 4 — The national lawn bowl squad ends the 30th SEA Games campaign in the Philippines on an excellent note after winning four gold medals and two bronze medals in the event which downed its curtain at the CDC Lot of Friendship Gate here, today.

At the final action of the event, Malaysia succeeded in adding one more gold medal and one bronze medal, each through the men’s fours and women’s triples.

The nation’s sole gold was contributed through the combination of Muhammad Idham Amin, Daeng Dhadyry Dahasry, Zulhilmie Redzuan and Fairul Izwan Abd Muin who recorded a comfortable 24-6 win over Brunei after 13 ends.

The national women’s trio of Auni Fathiah Kamis, Zuraini Khalid and Azlina Arshad, on their part, contributed the bronze medal after beating the Brunei team 17-15 at the deciding action for the bronze medal which involved 17 ends while the gold medal went to Singapore who overcame the Philippines with 16-13 at the final action.

For the record, Malaysia, prior to this, won three gold medals in the men’s triples, women’s pairs and women’s fours, other than one bronze medal in the men’s pairs. — Bernama