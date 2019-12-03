SEA: Misfortune befalls pesilat Muhammad Faizul

National silat athlete Muhammad Faizul Nasir was injured in a match against the Philippines’ Dines Dumaan in the Class B Silat match at the 2019 SEA Games at the Subic Bay Convention Center, December 3, 2019. — Bernama pic

SUBIC (Philippines), Dec 3 — National pesilat elite, Muhammad Faizul M. Nasir has a stroke of bad luck when he was injured in the face while sparring against host athlete Dines Dumaan in the second round of the Putra B class (50-55kg) in the pencak silat event at the 30th SEA Games in the Philippines, today.

The Petaling Jaya-born persilat, who was the defending champion in the event, was reported to have been kicked in the face by Dumaan while attempting a take-down at the action at the Subic Bay Exhibition and Convention Centre.

Dumaan was declared the winner with the results at 5-0, to simultaneously see Muhammad Faizul failing to defend the gold medals which he won at the 2015 edition in Singapore and the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games.

A delay in providing prompt medical aid to Muhammad Faizul by the competition secretariat drew the ire of national sparring coach, Mazlan Saari.

Malaysian National Silat Federation (PESAKA) secretary-general, Datuk Megat Zulkarnain Omardin who was contacted by Bernama, said Muhammad Faizul had been rushed to the Hospital James L. Gordon Memorial Hospital, near here, for further treatment.

‘‘I understand the hospital’s medical team is working to stabilise Muhammad Faizul’s condition,” said Megat Zulkarnain who is the Malaysian contingent chief to the 2019 SEA Games.

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister, Steven Sim Chee Keong, met by reporters when visiting the competition venue, said no visitor was allowed to visit Muhammad Faizul currently.

Earlier, national woman’s pesilat, Nursyafiqah Hamzah had to be content to be in seventh place out of 18 athletes in the ‘silat seni tunggal puteri’ (artistic silat singles) category after collecting 441 points.

Indonesian pesilat, Sari Puspa Arum, won the gold medal in the event after collecting 467 points, followed by host pesilat, Mary Francine Padios for the silver medal (454 points), while Anisah Najihah Abdullah of Brunei had to settle for the bronze medal after collecting 451 points. — Bernama