SEA Games proceeding smoothly despite typhoon

Heavy rains and moderate wind from Typhoon Kammuri battering houses in Gamay town, Northern Samar province, Philippines December 2, 2019. — AFP pic

MANILA, Dec 3 — Many of the 30th SEA Games competitions involving indoor venues here, are proceeding smoothly as of this afternoon today, despite the postponements of some events involving outdoor venues due to typhoon Kammuri.

As forecast by the weather forecast agency, heavy rains and strong winds had hit the city of Metro Manila since early this morning and were expected to continue late into the night and could cause floods and landslides.

It was smooth going for sports like shooting, wushu, badminton and bowling in Manila, though locals had reduced their outdoor activities as a precautionary measure to face the typhoon known as Tisoy in the country.

However, the tennis event at the Tennis Centre, Rizal Memorial Sports Complex had to be postponed due to heavy rains.

Bernama also found traffic in the city low, compared to since a week ago, when the traffic was always congested.

The Philippine Sea Games Organising Committee (PHISGOC), had also set up tents in front of all the competition venues since late last night to prevent any untoward incident.

Yesterday, PHISGOC postponed several sports such as beach volleyball, canoe/kayak, Muay Thai, silat, pentathlon and wind surfing, scheduled around Clark and Subic today, to a new date.

PHISGOC chief operating officer Ramon Suzara said technical officials already had a contingency plan to address the typhoon-related problems, including changing the competition venues, but stressed that the Games would not be extended beyond the closing date on Dec 11.

According to news reports yesterday, at least one person was killed while thousands of Filipinos were evacuated and operations at Ninoy Aquino International Airport here were suspended when typhoon Kammuri, the 20th typhoon to hit the country, approached closer to the main island of Luzon. — Reuters