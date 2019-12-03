Muhammad Faizul still a national hero despite loss, says deputy minister

National silat athlete Muhammad Faizul Nasir was injured in a match against the Philippines’ Dines Dumaan in the Class B Silat match at the 2019 SEA Games at the Subic Bay Convention Center, December 3, 2019. — Bernama pic

SUBIC (Philippines), Dec 3 — Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Steven Sim Chee Keong has hailed silat exponent Muhammad Faizul M Nasir as a national hero although he could not defend his gold medal in the Men’s Class B (50-55kg) event at the 30th SEA Games here today.

The 2018 Asian Games silver medallist was reportedly rushed to hospital after he fell unconscious in his bout with Filipino exponent Dines Dumaan at the Subic Convention and Exhibition Centre.

“When I visited him at the hospital, Faizul was upset and regretted for not being able to contribute a gold medal to the country.

“I told Faizul that he is already a hero in our eyes. I am confident that Malaysians will also be proud of his efforts and achievements,” Sim said in a statement today.

He gave an assurance that Muhammad Faizul would receive the best care at the Medical City, Clark, and that officials from the National Sports Council and National Sports Institute would continue to monitor his condition.

“So far, Faizul has undergone a CT scan and is now fully conscious and in stable condition,” Sim said, noting that no visitors were allowed to meet the athlete. — Bernama